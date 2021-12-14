WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.49 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001802 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $649.33 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00030991 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019117 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004898 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001923 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

