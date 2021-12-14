Wing Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1,411,349,646% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,116,350.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2,743,022,671.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,168,015.21 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1,249,693,516.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326,972,923.29 or 0.00040147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1,256,524,682.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.44 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1,243,441,463.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,074,591,586.30 or 0.05657262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1,409,493,953% against the dollar and now trades at $502,018,932.48 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1,295,812,209.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324,989,478.46 or 0.00039904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1,079,392,839% against the dollar and now trades at $502,181,443,337.35 or 0.61660279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1,097,204,238.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,458,957.93 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1,301,319,849.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541,449,031.79 or 0.00434836 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.