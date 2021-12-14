WINk (WIN) Price Up 5% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039549 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.00399647 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

