X-Coin Price Tops $0.0024 (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, X-Coin has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. X-Coin has a market capitalization of $29,706.52 and $17.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

X-Coin Profile

XCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info . X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews

According to CryptoCompare, “XCO is an ultra hybrid crypto currencies that was compiled from best altcoins, and bitcoin, allowing the ultra fast transactions to anyone anywhere in the world. Allowing you full control over your own balances.X-Coin info: Ticker: XCORelease Date: February 27, 2015Release Location: Bitcointalk.org Release Type: Public, Zero Premine, No IPO, No ICO offeringsReleased as Sha256d POW at block 1Changed to POS on March 15th, 2015 at block 30001New Block Time: Instant, every transaction creates a new block.Minimum transaction fee: 0.01 XCO – TX Fees are paid to staking blocks.Transactions require 10 confirmations to matureP2P port: 14641RPC port: 14642 X-Coin POS Stage Specs: Minimum staking amount: 1000 XCOMinimum Time to begin Stake: 8 HoursMaximum Time to end of Stake: 24 HoursStaking Rewards: Amount Range from .01 to 50 XCO based on staked amountMax Mined: 50.00 XCO based on optimal block size of: 12500.01 XCOStaked Blocks Maturity Rate: 110 Confirmations to matureDecreasing Inflation Rate: 90% inflation year one, Then will decrease 12.5% each year (Example 77.5% year two, 65% year three, 52.5 % year four) “

Buying and Selling X-Coin

