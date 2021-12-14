Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 320000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Xander Resources (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

