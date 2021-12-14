XMON (XMON) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $22,083.07 or 0.45933209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $33.01 million and $1.06 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.59 or 0.07938581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,103.14 or 1.00055465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

