XRP (XRP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $755.24 Million

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 13,979.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 13,539.9% against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $5,277.75 billion and $755.24 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $111.70 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 19,850% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.67 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 9,476,585.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627,065.41 or 0.11189478 BTC.

Boba Network (BOBA) traded 1,023,271.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,362.57 or 0.00541796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16,528.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.45 or 0.00077916 BTC.

Everest (ID) traded up 14,106,400% against the dollar and now trades at $34,773.13 or 0.00620498 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 216,313.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.61 or 0.00038626 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded up 3,555,975.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,487.99 or 0.00401280 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 8,025,256.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737,660,323.81 or 310.07152000 BTC.

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 14,806,547.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162,802.24 or 0.02905075 BTC.

Decentral Games (DG) traded 3,120,915.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,908.13 or 0.00176803 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,075,944 coins and its circulating supply is 47,247,295,769 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

