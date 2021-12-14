YAM (YAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $247,728.00

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One YAM coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1,339,249,957.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,390,115.74 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1,277,029,700.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,134,082.49 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1,217,337,329.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,469,895.60 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1,466,059,543.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,626,520.93 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1,103,014,082.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196,584,413.81 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1,397,444,543.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,297,025,265.45 or 0.00159255 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1,228,069,828.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,529,738.08 or 0.00004731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1,250,931,016.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466,780,435.06 or 0.00057314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1,404,122,072.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,850,733.46 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1,419,986,555.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,224,763.87 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

