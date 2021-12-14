YFValue (YFV) Price Tops $1.63 on Exchanges

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

