yieldwatch (WATCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82,756.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $82,756.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.96 or 0.07986599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.23 or 1.00319847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.