Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NYSE:THS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 280,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.47. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,821,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.