Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.87. Workday reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Workday by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.19 and a 200 day moving average of $256.41. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,037.56, a P/E/G ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

