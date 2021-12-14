Zacks: Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 627.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,049. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $202.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

