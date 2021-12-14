Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,196. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

