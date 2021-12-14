Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $728,745.68 and $4,216.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.58 or 0.07927869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.35 or 1.00225523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00075697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,106,490,680 coins and its circulating supply is 862,719,409 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

