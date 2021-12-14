Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $131,024.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2,711% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 2,368.9% higher against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $37.74 million and approximately $131,024.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13,210.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,809.64 or 0.00353487 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2,914.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3,146.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3,009.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,827,970 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

