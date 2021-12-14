Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $18.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,151. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38.

