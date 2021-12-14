Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $25.32 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after buying an additional 707,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.23. 41,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,479. The firm has a market cap of $341.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.42 and its 200 day moving average is $356.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

