Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 34,187 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,187 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 29,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. 121,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,505,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

