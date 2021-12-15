$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of STER opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $11,132,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $505,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $1,556,386,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $23,413,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

