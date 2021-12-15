-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $216,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

