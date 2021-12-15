-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix also reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 101,410 shares of company stock valued at $644,418. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 819,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,360. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $510.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

