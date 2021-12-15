$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

AMPH traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 285,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,907. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,104 shares of company stock valued at $601,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

