$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. Magellan Health reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MGLN stock remained flat at $$94.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 227,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,665. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

