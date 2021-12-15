$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.87. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

PNR traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.73. 1,990,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,443,000 after buying an additional 342,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

