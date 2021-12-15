$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. TJX Companies reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

