$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,912,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

