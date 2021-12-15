$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.00) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 165.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Copa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Copa by 988.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Copa by 31.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 333.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 433,768 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.51. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.