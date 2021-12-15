$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

NYSE MMP opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.