$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.41. Autodesk posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $8.51 on Wednesday, reaching $271.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,654. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

