-$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.88). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($11.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.90) to ($9.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to ($4.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In other news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,265 shares of company stock worth $10,758,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BHVN traded up $11.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.10. 1,081,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,290. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.38.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

