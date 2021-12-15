$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,160,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,882. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $404.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

