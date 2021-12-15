$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Shares of DLTR opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

