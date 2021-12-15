$1.78 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.83. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.87.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.35. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $141.31 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

