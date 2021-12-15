$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPR opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

