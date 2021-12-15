$11.56 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report $11.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.84 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28,800%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.85 million, with estimates ranging from $43.35 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

TGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

