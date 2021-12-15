12,212 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after purchasing an additional 267,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

