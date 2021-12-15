128,928 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $41,814,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). Equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

