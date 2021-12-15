$132.41 Million in Sales Expected for Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) will announce $132.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.90 million and the lowest is $131.85 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $512.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.06 million to $513.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $628.87 million, with estimates ranging from $621.42 million to $636.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDMY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

