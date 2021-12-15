1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Director Acquires $199,320.00 in Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Director Clark R. Crosnoe acquired 90,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
GOED stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 2,788,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,158. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $251.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.
About 1847 Goedeker
1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.
