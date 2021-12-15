1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Director Acquires $199,320.00 in Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Director Clark R. Crosnoe acquired 90,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GOED stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 2,788,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,158. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $251.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1847 Goedeker by 2,550.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,657 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1847 Goedeker by 121.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth about $5,376,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1847 Goedeker by 1,243.1% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth about $2,793,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

