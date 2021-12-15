190,138 Shares in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) Acquired by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000. Greenidge Generation accounts for about 1.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,168,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:GREE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

