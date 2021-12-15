$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE CMC opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.