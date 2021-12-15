$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Assurant posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.