25,000 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,903,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,886,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,979. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

