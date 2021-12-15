$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 million to $2.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.52. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

