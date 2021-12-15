$3.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce sales of $3.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $4.61 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TECK. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

