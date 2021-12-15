$33.97 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to report sales of $33.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.02 million and the lowest is $33.90 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $122.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

