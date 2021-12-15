3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,296.49

3i Group Plc (LON:III) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,296.49 ($17.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,416.50 ($18.72). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,389.50 ($18.36), with a volume of 900,895 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.34) to GBX 1,735 ($22.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,361.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,296.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of £13.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 19.25 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

3i Group Company Profile (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

