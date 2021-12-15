3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.08. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.