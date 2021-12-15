3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $59,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

